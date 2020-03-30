Two Delhi Officials Suspended, Two Others Issued Notice Over Dereliction Of Duty Amid Lockdown

In a stringent move, the Union Home Ministry suspended two senior Delhi government officers on Sunday while two other officials were served show-cause notice for dereliction of duty during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry suspended the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, the Principal Secretary of Finance and the GNCTD & Divisional Commissioner with immediate effect.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Land Buildings Departments and SDM Seelampur were issued a show-cause notice for "failing to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown."

"It has been brought to the notice of the competent authority that the following officers, who were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Management Act 2005 regarding containment of the spread of COVID-19, have prima facie failed to do so," the Ministry said in a statement.

The officers are accused of failing to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions and the disciplinary proceedings are said to be the result of the same statement further mentioned.

The government has begun disciplinary action against the four officers of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for dereliction of duty.

The Centre had imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday in an attempt to fight the pandemic. As of now, India has recorded over 1,000 COVID-19 cases and close to 30 deaths.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: At Least 22 Migrant Workers Died While Returning Home Since March 25