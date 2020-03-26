News

COVID-19 Outbreak: 800 People In Quarantine After Delhi Mohalla Clinic Doctor Tests Positive For Virus

Representational Image

The Mohalla clinic doctor had tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 21 after a 38-year-old lady who recently visited Saudi Arabia, visited his clinic.

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered 14-day quarantine for 800 people after a doctor at a mohalla clinic in North East Delhi tested positive for COVID-19. After the incident the clinic was shut down for the sanitization process.

The Shahdara sub-divisional magistrate on Wednesday, ordered all the patients who had visited the Maujpur clinic, run by the doctor between March 12 and 18, to put themselves under home quarantine.

They were also asked to consult a doctor if they witness any symptoms of the virus.

The Mohalla clinic doctor had tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 21, after a 38-year-old lady who recently visited Saudi Arabia, visited his clinic.

The doctor's wife and daughter also tested positive for the virus and have been shifted to an isolation facility at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Mohalla clinics are community health centres set up by the Aam Aadmi Party for primary healthcare services in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that mohalla clinics will remain open as the poor would otherwise be forced to go to hospitals that are far or more expensive.

"They will take precautions," the CM added.

Earlier today, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that five new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the national capital within the last 24 hours. The city has been under complete lockdown since March 22.

