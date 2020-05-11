Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS After Complaining Of Chest Pain, Condition Stable

Aditi Chattopadhyay
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain. He was taken to the cardio-thoracic ward of the hospital at 8.45 pm and is under observation by doctors.
The veteran Congress leader is currently under observation in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre (CTVS) unit of the institute. News agency PTI reported that he is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology.
According to a Quint report, Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. "He's being investigated to rule out other causes of fever. He's stable and under care at the cardio-thoracic Centre of AIIMS," sources cited by ANI said on Monday.
The 87-year-old two-time Prime Minister had suffered a fall shortly before parliament was adjourned earlier in March. At the time his doctors had advised complete bed rest.
Before this Manmohan Singh, who currently represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, had undergone two heart-bypass surgeries - one in 1990 and another in 2009. He also has a history of diabetes.
Earlier this week Manmohan Singh had participated in a video conference earlier this week with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of party-ruled states and questioned the centre over its administration amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery
Leaders all over the country hoped for the former prime minister's speedy recovery. They took to Twitter to express their concerns.
"Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM," tweeted Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM. https://t.co/Yz6kch8T8m— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2020
Congress's party chief in Karnataka DK Shivakumar said that more than a billion Indian wish the veteran leader a speedy recovery.
"Deeply concerned about the health of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. I along with more than a billion Indians wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life," he wrote.
Deeply concerned about the health of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 10, 2020
I along with more than a billion Indians wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life.
"Concerned by reports that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, but relieved he is not in the ICU & is in good hands. Wishing him a speedy & complete recovery," Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted.
Senior National Congress leader Omar Abdullah said that the former PM's guidance is much needed during this time of crisis.
"Sorry to hear about Dr Manmhan Singh being admitted to hospital. I hope he recovers and is back home with his family soon. His wise counsel & guidance are much needed during this time of crisis," he wrote.
Sorry to hear about Dr Manmohan Singh being admitted to hospital. I hope he recovers & is back home with his family soon. His wise counsel & guidance are much needed during this time of crisis. https://t.co/kv5Kr9rGd1— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2020
"We all pray for the quick recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh. Let's hope he gets home soon and aides the recovery of the economy, as we all together will, as one nation," Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said.
We all pray for the quick recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh. Let's hope he gets home soon and aides the recovery of the economy, as we all together will, as one nation— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 10, 2020
NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule also tweeted his wishes for Singh. "Wishing former PM Hon. Dr Manmohan Singh ji a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon Sir," she wrote.
Wishing Former Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji a speedy recovery.— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 10, 2020
Get Well Soon Sir.
