Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS After Complaining Of Chest Pain, Condition Stable

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain. He was taken to the cardio-thoracic ward of the hospital at 8.45 pm and is under observation by doctors.



The veteran Congress leader is currently under observation in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre (CTVS) unit of the institute. News agency PTI reported that he is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology.

According to a Quint report, Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. "He's being investigated to rule out other causes of fever. He's stable and under care at the cardio-thoracic Centre of AIIMS," sources cited by ANI said on Monday.

The 87-year-old two-time Prime Minister had suffered a fall shortly before parliament was adjourned earlier in March. At the time his doctors had advised complete bed rest.

Before this Manmohan Singh, who currently represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, had undergone two heart-bypass surgeries - one in 1990 and another in 2009. He also has a history of diabetes.

Earlier this week Manmohan Singh had participated in a video conference earlier this week with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of party-ruled states and questioned the centre over its administration amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery

Leaders all over the country hoped for the former prime minister's speedy recovery. They took to Twitter to express their concerns.

"Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM," tweeted Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.