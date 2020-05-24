News

[Video] Days After His Cart Was Looted, Delhi Mango Seller Receives Donations Over Rs 8 Lakh Across India

“I can now stand on my own feet and will be able to continue my fruit business and feed my children,” fruit-seller Phool Mia said, thanking who helped him.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   24 May 2020 7:28 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: NDTV

Days after a mango seller's crates were plundered and looted by people in Delhi's Jagatpuri, the fruit-seller received a generous and overwhelming contribution from people worth Rs 8 lakh.

The vendor had suffered a loss of nearly Rs 30,000 when the mangoes were looted. NDTV had shared the fruit-seller's bank account details on their channel and received hundreds of donations after the story was published on Friday.

"I can now stand on my own feet and will be able to continue my fruit business and feed my children," fruit-seller Phool Mia said, thanking who helped him.

On Wednesday, several people looted mango crates that were left unattended by Chhote in Delhi's Jagatpuri area. Some were even seen hiding mangoes in their helmets.

Some even called out like hawkers and encouraged others to take their share. The entire incident resulted in a traffic jam in the area.

A video of the incident was recorded and shared on social media. The police on Saturday arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Also Read: [Video] People Loot Mangoes Worth Rs 30,000 From Street Vendors In Delhi

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

