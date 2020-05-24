[Video] Days After His Cart Was Looted, Delhi Mango Seller Receives Donations Over Rs 8 Lakh Across India

Days after a mango seller's crates were plundered and looted by people in Delhi's Jagatpuri, the fruit-seller received a generous and overwhelming contribution from people worth Rs 8 lakh.

The vendor had suffered a loss of nearly Rs 30,000 when the mangoes were looted. NDTV had shared the fruit-seller's bank account details on their channel and received hundreds of donations after the story was published on Friday.

"I can now stand on my own feet and will be able to continue my fruit business and feed my children," fruit-seller Phool Mia said, thanking who helped him.

On Wednesday, several people looted mango crates that were left unattended by Chhote in Delhi's Jagatpuri area. Some were even seen hiding mangoes in their helmets.

Some even called out like hawkers and encouraged others to take their share. The entire incident resulted in a traffic jam in the area.

A video of the incident was recorded and shared on social media. The police on Saturday arrested four people in connection with the incident.

