[Video] Man Fights For Ailing Father In Desperation After Hospital Denies Treatment In Delhi

A viral video doing the rounds on social media has drawn attention to the reported instances of private hospitals charging exorbitantly for medical services and later denying the treatment in Delhi.

In nearly two minutes of the video, a man can be seen wailing for his ailing father who has been left unattended in a hospital ambulance. His mother cries in pain, saying that they had already paid the hospital bills and now the doctors have denied treatment to her husband.

Several instances have come to light where families have claimed that their ailing relatives were denied treatment at various hospitals in the national capital.

Several lives were also lost as the families wandered from pillar to post to request admission in hospitals.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 6, had said that a few hospitals were lying about the number of beds for COVID-19 patients. This was highlighted after several incidents of hospitals denying admission to patients in the national capital.

The state government said that it is non-negotiable and private hospitals will have to treat COVID-19 patients.

CM Kejriwal also said that he would work to end the business of black marketing of beds in hospitals.

