Delhi: Patients Abuse, Assault Woman Doctor On Duty At Lok Nayak Hospital

Shubhendu Deshmukh
Published : 15 April 2020 11:51 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-15T17:30:47+05:30
The doctor association has demanded strict action against the CMO and floor incharge for not reaching at the time of ongoing crises despite being informed several times.

A woman doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient inside a surgical ward, at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, on Tuesday.

Lok Nayak Hospital is one of the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. The incident took place earlier in the evening, where the woman and the accompanying doctor were manhandled by patients, due to which they had to hide inside the duty room and call the security, where the patient with the mob tried to open the door.

Resident Doctors Association has issued a letter to the Medical Officer, stating that the patient started abusing and allegedly passed vulgar comments to the woman doctor on duty. When the doctor objected, the patient gathered other patients in the ward and threatened the doctors and other medical staff.

The marshals and guards could not enter the ward on time due to lack of immediate availability of PPE. The letter also states that the concerned on-duty security officer refused to accompany residents, who repeatedly informed him about the incident.

