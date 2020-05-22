Delhi's LNJP Hospital Issues Notices To Staff, Asks To Vacate Quarantine Accommodation In Hotels Or Pay The Bill

Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) issued a notice to its staff including doctors and health workers working in COVID-19 wards to vacate the quarantine accommodation provided them in hotels and Dharamshala by Thursday.

The notice comes in light of the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The LNJP Hospital's order dated May 20, mentioned that "regular quarantine of health care workers after performing duty in COVID-19 areas is not warranted" and staff on quarantine must vacate the accommodation provided in hotels and Dharamshala across Delhi.

The order issued by the hospital's Medical Director Suresh Kumar stated that the hospital will not spend money after May 21 and anyone who stays after the deadline will have to bear the expenses for themselves.

The letter further highlighted that "all categories of staff on quarantine are directed to vacate the hospital-provided accommodations in hotels/Dharamshala latest by 12 noon 21st of May, 2020".

The Delhi government had arranged accommodation for doctor, nurses or paramedical staff engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to help them work continuously for 14 days, after which they will get a quarantine-resting period of 14 days.

"The coronavirus can show its effect by two to 14 days. Non-symptomatic healthcare workers have been found to be coronavirus positive in many cases even after wearing PPE kits," read the letter written by Resident Doctors Association to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"After duty, the staff should be quarantined and they should be tested for COVID-19 even if they do not show any symptoms or wear PPE kits... It is important. Removing this system will increase the risk of the virus spreading to doctors, their families, patients and the community. Therefore, amend the recently released guidelines and give relief to the corona warriors of the country," the letter further read.

