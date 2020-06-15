Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium To Undergo Rs 8,000 Cr Makeover, Govt Invites Bids To Study Feasability

As the country continues to fight a deadly pandemic with limited resources and funds, the government has invited bids to study the feasibility of a whopping Rs 8,000-crore makeover of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

The sports ministry has reportedly decided to redevelop the Stadium in New Delhi, citing 'optimal utilisation of its iconic sporting asset', The Indian Express reported.

As per a tender, the 'overarching objective is to promote the holistic development of the stadium complex' so that the stadium is prepared to host the Olympics and other international multi-sport events in the near future. The refurbished venue should include a 3-5 star accommodation facility, training facilities and on-site convention centres.

The sports ministry has 'decided to conduct a feasibility study for determining the technical feasibility and financial viability of the project' and has floated a tender to choose a financial consultant.

"The indicative cost of the project is ₹7,853 crore based on the pre-feasibility study undertaken by M/s. Ernst & Young LLP," the document read.

"If found technically feasible and financially viable, the project may be awarded on DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate, transfer) basis to a private entity selected through a competitive bidding process."

The proposal to redevelop the stadium through public-private partnership came from the Niti Aayog.

Two years ago, a consultancy firm drafted a report, offering to convert the existing stadium into a 'state-of-the-art facility' and also fetch revenues from sports and non-sports activities, citing examples of the Singapore Sports Hub, Amsterdam Arena, Perth Arena and Ahmedabad's TransStadia.

The proposal clarifies that commercial activities 'shall be sports-related only' and may include retail outlets, virtual gaming and adventure zones.

Additionally, there is also a proposal to set up a 'national/international level indoor training venue' for basketball (one court), badminton (two courts), and table tennis (four). A 10m shooting academy and an Olympic-size swimming pool have also been proposed.

The sports ministry has suggested the formation of a five-member consultancy team, which will include a sports infrastructure management expert who will provide sectoral perspective in sports infrastructure facilities for transforming the stadium to host Olympics and other international multi-sporting events.

The expert will also ensure that the stadium abides by the standards of the International Olympic Committee, FIFA, and World Athletics.

