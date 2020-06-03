News

Manu Sharma, Who Shot Jessica Lal To Death, Prematurely Released From Jail

On April 29, 1999, Manu Sharma the son of a former Congress leader Venod Sharma, had shot dead 34-year-old model Jessica Lal after she refused to serve him drinks.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Delhi   |   3 Jun 2020 3:08 PM GMT
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
In a shocking decision upheld by the Delhi Government, Manu Sharma, the prime convict in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, was granted premature release from Tihar Jail by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on June 2.

Manu Sharma had been out on parole as part of the measure of the jail authorities in Tihar to decongest jails and ensure social distancing between the prisoners since the first week of April.

The Delhi government's sentence review board had recommended Manu Sharma's premature release on May 11, 2020. His case had come up for review multiple times since 2017 but had been rejected at all times.

However, taking into consideration the surge in Coronavirus cases inside the jail premises, Manu Sharma was finally let off on June 2.

On April 29, 1999, Siddharth Vashishth alias Manu Sharma, the son of a former Union minister and Haryana Congress leader Venod Sharma, had shot dead 34-year-old model Jessica Lal after she refused to serve him drinks at the Tamarind Court restaurant in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

After an unending trial of 7 years and repeated pressure from the public to punish the offenders, justice was meted out to the grieving family of Jessica Lal. The Delhi High Court in February 2006 awarded life imprisonment to Manu Sharma with an additional fine of Rs 50,000.

In the year 2018, Jessica's younger sister Sabrina Lal in a letter to the welfare office of Tihar jail issued a no objected to the release of Manu Sharma who had spent 15 years in Jail, adding that she had forgiven her sister's murderer.

