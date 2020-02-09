'We Were Molested By Drunk Men': Delhi's Gargi College Girls Report Mass Harrasment At College Event Inside Campus

In a horrifying incident, students of Delhi's Gargi College have alleged that a mob of "drunken men" barged into their college on February 6 during a college festival and molested and harassed some female students.

The students claimed that the men, who did not belong to the college, entered the premises, groped the students, locked them in washrooms and harassed them.

The shocking incident took place during a 3-day college festival 'Reverie.'

The students also alleged that those men were seen participating in a pro-CAA rally near the college when they entered the premises and misbehaved with the female students.

Experienced one of the most toxic crowds in my life yesterday at Gargi college. Never in my life have I ever seen an administration this screwed up to just allow a truck full of middle aged men inside the campus. #reverie #gargicollege — Waah Modi Ji Waah (@mojitoandfrappe) February 7, 2020

In a post that has gone viral, the students of Gargi College have said, "There were drunk, middle-aged men harassing us, molesting us and masturbating at us... I was groped thrice by a group of men inside that crowd and when I screamed they laughed."

"The men came in trucks and entered the campus around 4:30 pm during the fest. They continued to harass the girls for several hours and the ordeal continued till around 9 pm," one of the students told India Today.

In another post, the students wrote, "Girls were groped, locked in washrooms, stalked to the nearby Green Park metro, cat-called, eve-teased and misbehaved with during the festival."





Students breaking the college gate and entering in the college #gargicollege pic.twitter.com/fUL4fFGzA0 — The Students' Press (@studentspress_) February 9, 2020

The college authorities are yet to lodge a police complaint against the group of men.

According to a report by Indian Express, Principal Promila Kumar said, "The event was open for boys studying in other DU colleges. We had police, commandos and bouncers on campus, and staff was also on duty. There was an arena in the campus meant only for girls. If they were outside that, it was their personal choice."

Another student requesting anonymity told the media that she cannot confirm the allegations of molestation but she saw a large a group of drunken men had dropping in and molesting female students.

"We will hold a discussion and stage a protest," the student claimed.

One of the students also claimed when they went to the college authorities on the day of the incident, they were told not to attend college festivals if they are "so scared about safety."





