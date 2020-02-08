News

Delhi Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Led AAP Set To Come Back To Power

Most pollsters are predicting a clear majority for the AAP while a slight increase in seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to make a come back in the national capital for the third consecutive time on Tuesday, February 11 according to most exit polls.

The majority mark in the 70-seat Delhi assembly is 36. Most pollsters are predicting a clear majority for the AAP while a slight increase in seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The voter turnout was surprisingly low this time with just 57 per cent as compared to 2015 when the voting percentage was 67 per cent.

The AAP is winning on at least 50 seats as per India Today-My Axis India and NewsX-Polstrat while the BJP is not crossing 20 seat mark in most polls. The Indian National Congress which ruled Delhi for 15 straight years before the AAP is not even getting 5 seats. Most exit polls have predicted zero seats for the grand old party.

























Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has rubbished the exit polls and predicted that the saffron party will win 48 seats.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and former BJP president, Amit Shah, had called a meeting of all the seven MPs from Delhi after the exit polls were announced according to media reports. The Delhi Assembly exit polls if believed to be true, are in stark contrast with the Lok Sabha election results concluded in May 2019 where the BJP made a clean sweep winning all the seven seats.

Also Read: My Name Is Kejriwal And I Am Not A Terrorist: Delhi CM On BJP MP Parvesh Verma's Terror Charge

