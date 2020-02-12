News

Family Of 5 Found Dead In Delhi, Investigation Points To Murder-Suicide Due To Financial Difficulties

Debarghya Sil
Published : 12 Feb 2020 1:42 PM GMT
Image Credits: Samayam.com

The police said that the death reportedly took place four or five days ago at their house in Bhajanpura, a crowded neighbourhood.

A couple and their three children were found dead inside their home in Delhi on February 11. Initial investigation suggests murder-suicide because of financial difficulties.

The police said that they have not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Shambhu (45), an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children. The age of three children are 18, 16 and 12 years.

The police said that the death reportedly took place four or five days ago at their house in Bhajanpura, a crowded neighbourhood.

The neighbours alerted the police at around 11:30 am today after foul smell started emanating from the house.

The cops reached the location and found the doors were bolted from inside.

The cops also said that there was no sign of robbery or forced entry. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Shambhu had moved into the house in Bhajanpura six months ago with his wife, 38.

The story will be updated with further details.

Also Read: Shots Fired At AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's Convoy, One Volunteer Dead

Family Of 5 Found Dead In Delhi, Investigation Points To Murder-Suicide Due To Financial Difficulties

