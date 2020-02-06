EC Bans Delhi Police DCP From Election Duty For Linking Shaheen Bagh Shooter With AAP

Taking a strict note of Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Deo sharing photos of Shaheen Bagh shooter with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders with the media, the Election Commission barred him from election duty on Wednesday, February 5.

Slamming the police officer, the EC referred to his statement as "totally uncalled for" and said that his conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".

"The Commission has considered the matter in detail and is of the considered view that the above-referred statements referring to a political party at this stage, even as the investigation is still going on, have the effect of adversely impacting the elections. This action was totally uncalled for. The conduct on the part of Deo has consequences on the holding of free and fair elections," Firstpost quoted the poll panel as stated in a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner.

Delhi Police has been directed by the Commission to file a compliance report by 6 pm on Thursday, February 6. The police officer on February 4 told reporters that the man who had fired shots at Shaheen Bagh, Kapil Baisala, was a member of the AAP.

Deo further released pictures which showed him with AAP members. He had allegedly recovered these pictures from Baisala's phone. Following this incident, the Aam Aadmi Party had approached the poll body against Deo.

Kapil Baisala on February 1 had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where women are protesting against the new Citizenship Amendment Act for more than a month now. He was quickly overpowered by police and taken into custody, Kapil had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)".

