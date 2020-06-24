Delhi To Screen Every House By July 6, Rapid Testing To Be Carried Out In Containment Zones

The Delhi government has now decided to screen every house in the national capital by July 6, as it plans to revise its COVID-19 response plan and aims at curbing the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed the biggest single-day spike in cases after it surpassed the 66,000-mark. Delhi is now the second-worst affected state in the country after Maharashtra in terms of total coronavirus cases.

As part of the revised 'Delhi COVID Response Plan' to fight the virus, all containment zones in Delhi will be reviewed, redesigned by June 26 and the screening of every house in these zones will be carried out by June 30.

The screening of the remaining parts of Delhi will be done by 6 July as per the new plan. Surveillance and contact tracing will be strengthened in Delhi to break the chain of transmission.

"More than 2,500 new cases and up to 75 deaths (are) being reported every day (in Delhi). About 45 per cent of the cases are showing features of clustering (in containment zones)," the Delhi government said.

For an estimation of COVID-19 infection in Delhi, a 'Sero survey' will begin on June 27 and the results will be out by July 10.

This survey will be carried out in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

A stringent monitoring plan will be implemented at district-level as per the revised strategy. The COVID-19 task forces in districts will now have the district commissioner of police, civic body officials, epidemiologists from the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), and IT professionals to monitor Aarogya Setu app, which is used by the government for contact-tracing.

Arrangements will be made in densely populated areas to send patients to COVID-19 care centres. All symptomatic and asymptomatic cases will be tested in containment zones between 5th and 10 days.

