Delhi: Doctor Succumbs To COVID-19, Colleagues Raised Funds For Treatment

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country, several health workers have been risking their lives and serving on the front line. Many succumbed to the deadly virus after saving several lives from it.

A 27-year-old doctor, Dr Joginder Chaudhary, in Delhi, who was on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, died on July 25 night after a month-long fight against the virus.

Dr Chaudhary worked at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, a dedicated COVID facility. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27.

He was initially admitted to the government-run Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP Hospital). However, after his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where his family received a whopping bill worth Rs 3.4 lakh.

While the Baba Saheb Ambedkar doctors' association decided to pitch in and raised about 2.8 lakh for the treatment, his father, a 51-year-old farmer, also wrote to the hospital administration, seeking help. The BSA doctors' association also urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for help.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital accepted the father's request and decided to bear the cost of his treatment.

Dr Chaudhary, who was from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, had started working at the Ambedkar Hospital in November last year.

Last week, a 42-year-old doctor on contract, Dr Javed Ali, had succumbed to COVID-19. He was working with Delhi government's National Health Mission and was under treatment for nearly three weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain announced last week that his family will be given compensation of Rs 1 crore, which was earlier announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal in April for families of health workers who died while treating COVID patients.

Recently, a red alert was also issued for the doctors by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

"IMA declares RED ALERT to doctors and medical administrators to raise their guard. If COVID-19 mortality has to be lessened, it has to start with doctors and hospitals," the doctors' body said in a statement.

