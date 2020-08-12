Delhi Reports Eight COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours, Lowest In Two Months, Recovery Rate Improves To 90%

Delhi recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, the lowest in over two months, in the last 24 hours, authorities said on August 11. Last such improvement was marked on August 5, when the national capital had recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths.

The city has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered.

There are 10,868 active cases, of which 5,523 are under home isolation.

The death toll due to the deadly virus in Delhi is 4,139, according to the latest health department bulletin.

A total of 12,23,845 tests have been conducted till date, which refers to 64,412 tests per million population, it said.

In the last one week, the number of fresh infections has grown by less than one per cent daily and the recovery rate has also improved to more than 90 per cent.

Delhi's Corona recovery rate crosses 90% mark.

Over 90% of Corona patients in Delhi have now recovered. Only 7% cases are active now.





