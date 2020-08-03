Delhi Records Lowest COVID Death Since June, Less Than 1,000 Fresh Cases

Delhi on August 3 reported 15 COVID-19 deaths, the lowest since June 9. The number of fresh infections also remained less than 1,000 in the city on the same day.

According to a sero-survey conducted in the city, about a fifth of its population has been infected with the deadly virus. Warning people of any spike in the infections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to not become complacent and "keep working hard to ensure that the downward trend continues".

Deaths in Delhi come down to 15. Less than 1000 cases. Lets all keep working hard to ensure that the downward trend continues pic.twitter.com/S1gY4wIg9G — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

In June, Delhi had become one of the worst-hit states due to the deadly virus after the it recorded second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra.

With a recovery rate of more than 89 per cent, Delhi now stands at the fourth position in terms of COVID tally of 1.37 lakh. Delhi also reported 4,034 deaths.



"Around 2-3 per cent people have lost their lives due to COVID. The most important thing is that the deaths due to coronavirus have seen a drastic decline in the last few days," CM Kejriwal said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had appealed to people to continue taking precautions like wearing masks, saying "nobody knows when the virus may strike again."

The Delhi government has been crediting aggressive testing, home isolation and other factors for keeping the cases under control. The state government began a monthly sero-survey to contain the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 18 lakh people across the country.

