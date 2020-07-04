Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Hits Woman With Car, Runs Over Her Near Mayur Vihar, Arrested

A policeman has been arrested for running over a woman with his car in east Delhi on Friday, July 3. The sub-inspector of Delhi Police, was drunk at the time of the incident.

The incident took place in Chilla Village near Ghazipur area on Friday evening.

The woman who was injured in the accident is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

#WATCH Delhi: A car ran over a woman near Chilla Village in Delhi yesterday. Police say, "The accused is a Sub-Inspector; he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. He has been arrested. Injured is undergoing treatment at hospital." pic.twitter.com/SfJdGQ7pHa — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

A CCTV footage shows the car hitting the woman in a narrow lane and stopping. As the woman falls, passersby stop to help her.

The driver then restarts his vehicle, runs over the woman and drags her along for a short distance before speeding away. As the car moves further ahead, a few men can be seen trying to stop it.

The woman is then seen lying on the road asking for help as people then rush to her.

