News

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Hits Woman With Car, Runs Over Her Near Mayur Vihar, Arrested

A CCTV footage shows the car hitting the woman in a narrow lane and stopping. As the woman falls, passersby stop to help her.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   4 July 2020 11:09 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Hits Woman With Car, Runs Over Her Near Mayur Vihar, Arrested

A policeman has been arrested for running over a woman with his car in east Delhi on Friday, July 3. The sub-inspector of Delhi Police, was drunk at the time of the incident.

The incident took place in Chilla Village near Ghazipur area on Friday evening.

The woman who was injured in the accident is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A CCTV footage shows the car hitting the woman in a narrow lane and stopping. As the woman falls, passersby stop to help her.

The driver then restarts his vehicle, runs over the woman and drags her along for a short distance before speeding away. As the car moves further ahead, a few men can be seen trying to stop it.

The woman is then seen lying on the road asking for help as people then rush to her.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Two Boys Kidnap Minor Girl On Pretext Of Giving COVID-19 Medicine, Rape Her

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian