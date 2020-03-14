News

"Ethnic Is Something We Don't Allow": Delhi Bar Denies Entry To Woman For Her Outfit

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
Delhi   |   Published : 14 March 2020 4:21 AM GMT
Image credit: Sangeeta K Nag/ Twitter

According to the dress code policy of the bar which was also shared by Nag, “Dress code to be followed. Smart casuals only/ no shorts/slippers”.

A woman was recently denied entry to a bar in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area for wearing an ethnic dress.

Sangeeta K Nag posted a video of the incident and tweeted "My shocking experience with discrimination at Kylin and Ivy, Ambience Vasant Kunj this evening. Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows 'smart casuals' but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand!"

In the video, an employee of the bar can be heard saying to her, "ethnic is something we don't allow".

Twitterati expressed their outrage over the incident.





In response to the reactions on the internet, the restaurant later put out a response on their official Facebook page on Saturday.

"The gentleman in the video is a new team member and his opinion in the video is his alone and in no way a representation of my or the teams' view on the dress code restrictions. Nowhere in our company policy does it say that we will refuse ethnic wear," the post read. The message, however, was later taken down.


Saurabh Khanijo reiterated his claim and tweeted an apology to Nag, in his response to her tweet.

"He has done a mistake he is feeling pathetic about it. And has apologised," The Indian Express quoted Khanijo as saying about the member of the staff who denied Nag entry into the bar.

Also Read: "This Is A Family Place": Bengaluru Man Lectures Woman For Dressing 'Inappropriately' In Public Park, Films Her

