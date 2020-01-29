Delhi: HC Issues Notice To Police, Govt After Auto Driver Fined Rs 10,000 For 'I Love Kejriwal' Message

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 28 sought responses from the Election Commission of India, the Delhi police and the Delhi government following a petition challenging a ₹10,000 fine levied on an auto-rickshaw driver for sporting "I Love Kejriwal" sticker on his vehicle.

Based on the petition by the driver, Rajesh, Justice Navin Chawla issued the notices and has slated the matter for further hearing on March 3.

The traffic police had fined Rajesh for the poster on January 15, when he was travelling from Kalindi Kunj towards Apollo Hospital. The driver claimed that he was not asked to put up the poster by any political party and that he did it on his own will.

Despite his requests, the traffic police fined the driver, following which he filed the petition. The petition also claimed that the driver's fundamental rights were violated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) of targetting poor auto drivers.

Tagging a media report about the fine imposed on the auto driver, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "The BJP through its police is targeting poor auto drivers using false challans. His only mistake is that he has written 'I love Kejriwal'. Such resentment against the poor is not right. I appeal to the BJP to stop taking revenge against the poor."