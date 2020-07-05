"This Is Now Routine In Our Country": Delhi Animal Rescuers After Being Attacked By Mob

In a shocking incident, a group of animal rescue workers were allegedly thrashed by some locals in Delhi's Rani Bagh area while they were trying to help stray dogs on Friday.



In a Facebook live, Ayesha Christina, who runs an NGO called 'Neighborhood Woof' in Delhi, claimed that she and other members of her organisation were brutally attacked by locals, leading to outrage on social media. "We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs. Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and raise our voices to be heard, this is what is done to us," she said.



In the video broadcast from a police station, while trying to file a case, she also showed her colleagues who were attacked.