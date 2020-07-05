"This Is Now Routine In Our Country": Delhi Animal Rescuers After Being Attacked By Mob

Reethu Ravi
In a shocking incident, a group of animal rescue workers were allegedly thrashed by some locals in Delhi's Rani Bagh area while they were trying to help stray dogs on Friday.
In a Facebook live, Ayesha Christina, who runs an NGO called 'Neighborhood Woof' in Delhi, claimed that she and other members of her organisation were brutally attacked by locals, leading to outrage on social media.
"We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs. Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and raise our voices to be heard, this is what is done to us," she said.
In the video broadcast from a police station, while trying to file a case, she also showed her colleagues who were attacked.
"This is now routine in our country. This is what we have become used to dealing with. It's nothing new, this is what happens all the time," she added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police said they have filed a case and are investigating it.
"In view of late night hours, local residents enquired about their identities on which heated argument started and a scuffle happened between them. Thereafter, when the people from the NGO tried to flee from the spot in their car, three local residents were hit by their car and got some minor injuries," the police was quoted by NDTV.
