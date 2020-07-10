News

Delhi: Muslim Woman Cremated, Hindu Taken For Burial As AIIMS Mixes Up Bodies

On Tuesday evening, the family received a call from the hospital informing them that they had mistakenly handed over the wrong body while Kusmlata's body was still at the hospital.

Navya Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Delhi   |   10 July 2020 9:20 AM GMT
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Navya Singh
Delhi: Muslim Woman Cremated, Hindu Taken For Burial As AIIMS Mixes Up Bodies
Image Credit: Sakshi, Financial Express

A case of gross medical negligence has surfaced in the country's premier medical institution, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

52-year-old Kusumlata, resident of Kailash Nagar in Ghaziabad was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi due to poor health.

She passed away on Sunday evening, after which a body was handed over to her family the very next morning.

After it came to light that Kusumlata had tested positive for the COVID-19, the family cremated the body that was handed over to them as per Hindu rituals at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium.

However, on Tuesday evening, the family received a call from the hospital informing them that they had mistakenly handed over the wrong body while Kusumlata's body was still at the hospital.

The grieving family members went to AIIMS, collected Kusumlata's body and finally cremated it.

The hospital later revealed that the body handed over to them earlier was that of Anjum, who was a resident of Bareilly.

Anjum was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on July 4. She had tested positive for COVID-19.

During her treatment, Anjum succumbed to the deadly virus on July 6.

Her relatives were informed by the hospital administration about her death at around 2 PM that same day.

The family who had to bury her at a cemetery in Delhi realized that the body handed over to them was not Anjum's. They immediately informed AIIMS-Delhi and came to know that Anjum's body had been mistakenly handed over to Kusumlata's family who cremated it as per Hindu rituals.

Also Read: Pune: Ambulance Charges Rs 8,000 For 7 Km Ride, Case Registered

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian