Delhi: Medical Student Commits Suicide At AIIMS Hostel, Fifth Such Death At Hospital In Two Months

A second-year medical student committed suicide at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on August 10. The student, identified as Vikas, jumped off the hostel's roof at around 6 pm on Monday.

The police said that they were alerted about a person jumping off the hostel roof at about 6 pm. "Upon reaching the spot, the injured person was promptly moved to the trauma centre and was given treatment. He was declared dead during treatment."

As per the police, the 22-year-old medical student was earlier admitted to a psychiatry ward as he was experiencing some mental health issues.

"During investigation, it was found that the man was a 2018 batch medical student and a resident of Bengaluru," the police said.

The police also said that Vikas was on duty on August 10 and had taken a one-hour leave from the ward. During this break, he allegedly came to the hostel and jumped off the roof.

This is the fifth such case of death by suicide at India's prestigious medical institute since June 5.

On July 17, a 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of the hospital's emergency wing. On July 10, a 25-year-old junior doctor had died by suicide at AIIMS-Delhi by jumping off the 10th floor of the hospital building.

In another case, on July 6, a 37-year-old journalist, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at AIIMS Delhi, had died after he jumped off the fourth floor of the hospital.

A month before that, on June 5, a 22-year-old man was found hanging from the railing of the second-floor staircase at AIIMS Delhi.

