Dehradun: Denied Admission By 4 Hospitals On Suspicion Of Being COVID-19 Positive, 24-Yr-Old Woman Dies

Four hospitals in Dehradun refused to admit a woman in need of treatment, suspecting her to be COVID-19 positive. This led to her death, just two days after she became a mother to twins.

Twenty-four-year-old Sudha Saini had developed complications after the delivery. Refused admission by four hospitals, she was finally admitted to a fifth one after a local MLA intervened. However, she died on Thursday, June 11.

Sudha was taken to two government hospitals and two private hospitals by her husband Kamlesh Saini. All the hospitals denied her admission saying she could be a coronavirus patient as she had high fever.

Kamlesh alleged that they had faced similar treatment when Sudha was taken to a government-run hospital for her delivery. She had developed stomach pain in her seventh month.

"While the doctors said she was anemic and must be administered blood, the hospital refused to admit her. They did not even examine my wife properly," News18 quoted Kamlesh as saying. He claimed that he was asked to bring her after she completes nine months of her pregnancy.

Later, she gave birth to twins, who died some hours later. Following this, her own health began to deteriorate, leading to her husband taking her two the hospitals, all of which denied her admission.

Uttarakhand Health Secretary, Chief Medical Officer and the District Magistrate have ordered three inquiries into the case.

