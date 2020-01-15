News

Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit Leads To Dropping Of Her Skill India Promo Video

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 15 Jan 2020 8:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-15T16:35:05+05:30
Deepika Padukone

Facebook/Deepika Padukone, Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone has been on the receiving end of social media trolls and uncivilized comments from several political parties after her JNU visit.

A promotional video featuring Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone, in which she spoke about acid attack survivors and the Modi government's 'Skill India' campaign has been 'abruptly dropped.'

"A promotional video to promote Skill India featuring Deepika Padukone was to be released today (Wednesday). It was being circulated in the Shram Shakti Bhawan (ministry office) too. But after yesterday's (Tuesday's) chain of events the video was abruptly dropped," The Print quoted a senior official in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Print's report also states that the Ministry had facilitated Padukone's meeting with the acid attack survivors before the video was produced and is now "evaluating" the video, adding that there has been no "formal engagement" with her.

"As part of regular process under communication and promotional activity for Skill India, the team keeps getting ideas from media houses and organisations to cross-promote each other. The production team (of Chhapaak) had approached Skill India for promoting the subject of the film," said the ministry.

"…the actors from the movie had met some acid attack survivors and specially-abled candidates from our ecosystem which are also Skill India beneficiaries inspiring them to do better in life," it added.

Skill India campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015 to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities facilitating skill development for the youth of India.

JNU PROTEST & CHHAPAAK﻿

Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with the students on January 7, two days after the masked mob attack and a few days before the release of her movie 'Chhapaak' which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor.
The actor's silent support caught the attention of the people from all walks of life. While she was on the receiving ends of social media trolls and comments from a number of BJP leaders, several praised her action of taking a stand.
A section of BJP ministers came out to speak against her, saying she supported the "tukde-tukde gang" and how as an actress she should "stay in Mumbai and dance." Others propagated for a boycott of Chhapaak.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, however, said anyone can go anywhere and have their opinion on any issue. "There is no objection to it."

Also Read: Exclusive: 'We Must Fight & Emerge': Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi On Her Struggle That Inspired...

