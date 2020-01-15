Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit Leads To Dropping Of Her Skill India Promo Video

A promotional video featuring Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone, in which she spoke about acid attack survivors and the Modi government's 'Skill India' campaign has been 'abruptly dropped.'



"A promotional video to promote Skill India featuring Deepika Padukone was to be released today (Wednesday). It was being circulated in the Shram Shakti Bhawan (ministry office) too. But after yesterday's (Tuesday's) chain of events the video was abruptly dropped," The Print quoted a senior official in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Print's report also states that the Ministry had facilitated Padukone's meeting with the acid attack survivors before the video was produced and is now "evaluating" the video, adding that there has been no "formal engagement" with her.

"As part of regular process under communication and promotional activity for Skill India, the team keeps getting ideas from media houses and organisations to cross-promote each other. The production team (of Chhapaak) had approached Skill India for promoting the subject of the film," said the ministry.

"…the actors from the movie had met some acid attack survivors and specially-abled candidates from our ecosystem which are also Skill India beneficiaries inspiring them to do better in life," it added.

Skill India campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015 to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities facilitating skill development for the youth of India.





JNU PROTEST & CHHAPAAK﻿

