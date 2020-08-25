Latest News

Maharashtra: Death Toll In Raigad Building Collapse Rises To 12, Over 78 Rescued

The National Disaster Response Force teams and teams of fire brigade are coordinating rescue operations after three floors of a building collapsed in a residential area on August 24.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   25 Aug 2020 1:02 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-25T18:33:59+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Credits: Twitter

The death toll in the Raigad building collapse has risen to 12 after 11 more deaths were reported from the site.

The victims are identified as Sayyed Samir (45), Naveed Zamane (35), Nausin Nadim Bangi (30) and Aadi Hashim Shaiknag (16). One of the victims was not a resident of the building but had suffered injuries in the accident. The person died of a cardiac arrest while under treatment, reported The Indian Express.

Three floors of a building named Tarique Garden collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district on August 24 at 6:50 PM. The ground-plus-four floor structure had nearly 40 families residing in it. So far, 78 people have been rescued from the debris.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and fire and emergency services personnel are coordinating rescue and relief operations. As per the latest update, bodies of six men and five women have been recovered by the team. The rescue operation has been going on for more than 22 hours.

Although the investigations are still on, Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari suspected structural damage behind the collapse. She also added that the building was not dilapidated

Meanwhile, cases against the builder and the contractor have already been registered. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident, saying he had spoken to the NDRF DG to "provide all possible assistance".

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhari to inquire about the building collapse.

