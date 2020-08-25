Maharashtra: Death Toll In Raigad Building Collapse Rises To 12, Over 78 Rescued

The death toll in the Raigad building collapse has risen to 12 after 11 more deaths were reported from the site.



The victims are identified as Sayyed Samir (45), Naveed Zamane (35), Nausin Nadim Bangi (30) and Aadi Hashim Shaiknag (16). One of the victims was not a resident of the building but had suffered injuries in the accident. The person died of a cardiac arrest while under treatment, reported The Indian Express.

Three floors of a building named Tarique Garden collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district on August 24 at 6:50 PM. The ground-plus-four floor structure had nearly 40 families residing in it. So far, 78 people have been rescued from the debris.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and fire and emergency services personnel are coordinating rescue and relief operations. As per the latest update, bodies of six men and five women have been recovered by the team. The rescue operation has been going on for more than 22 hours.



Although the investigations are still on, Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari suspected structural damage behind the collapse. She also added that the building was not dilapidated

Meanwhile, cases against the builder and the contractor have already been registered. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident, saying he had spoken to the NDRF DG to "provide all possible assistance".

The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhari to inquire about the building collapse.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

