"Unnecessary To Impose Such Hardship On Govt Servants": Manmohan Singh Slams Govt Over Dearness Allowance Freeze

Senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has hist out at the Centre's recent move to freeze dearness allowance hike of central government employees for 18 months.



The Congress party released a video on Saturday where Singh and other senior party leaders were seen discussing the Centre's move on a video call. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Jayram Ramesh, KC Venugopal, and former finance minister P Chidambaram were some of the other leaders who participated in the discussion.

As #COVID spreads, Modi Govt hurts 1.1cr Central Govt employees instead of providing relief. Withdrawing DA instead of cutting wasteful expenditure like Central Vista project is insensitive & inhumane. Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, Shri @RahulGandhi & others express deep concern. pic.twitter.com/M6WQ0tojxG — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2020

Singh said he believes that it is unnecessary to impose such a hardship on the government servants and the armed forces people, while Chidambaram said programs like the Bullet train should be halted instead of hating people's dearness allowance.



The Ministry of Finance on April 23 announced its decision on the Dearness Allowance (DA) of amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the DA and Dearness Relief will continue to be paid at the current rates. The freeze will be applicable from January 2020 till June 2021, the government said. It was further stated that if the states follow the Centre's example, the combined savings will be ₹1.20 lakh crore, which will help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.