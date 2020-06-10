COVID-19 Reaches Daman, Two Positive Cases Reported From Declared Green Zone

Daman on Tuesday reported two positive cases of coronavirus, which was a declared green zone till date.

The two patients confirmed are 41-year-old Santosh Pandey, a resident of Shashibhai Chawl, and a four-year-old girl Jency Rajput, a resident of Kaji Mohalla in Nani Daman, both of whom recently arrived at the Khariwad area of the Union Territory from Mumbai, Times of India reported.

Their samples were sent for the testing at the laboratory in Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Tuesday, and have now been shifted to a hospital in Marwar area of Daman, District Collector Rakesh Minhas informed the media.

"Till now, the man was kept at a government-run quarantine facility, while the girl was home quarantined with her parents in Khariwad. We have shifted both the patients to a hospital in Marwad," Minhas as quoted.

The samples of the girl's parents, who underwent the COVID-19 test came out negative. Currently, they have been shifted to the isolation ward of the hospital.

The collector informed that the 41-year-old was immediately put under quarantine centre, soon after he arrived from Mumbai, that helped avoiding him coming in contact with any local.

The authorities have declared Khariwad as a containment zone, and have initiated fumigation and contact-tracing in the area.

Earlier, an employee of a plastic manufacturing company in Daman had also tested positive after he returned to his home in Vapi on Monday. The employee left Daman on June 3, after the administration started giving e-passes for workers.

The Union Territory's administration recently said Daman and Diu were coronavirus-free for the last 75 days, as a result of strict implementation of the lockdown orders, despite bordering Gujarat and being close to Maharashtra, two of the worst affected states.



