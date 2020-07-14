News

Uttar Pradesh: Repeatedly Raped, Harassed & Forced To Abort Child, Dalit Woman Hangs Herself

The woman's family members reportedly staged a protest against the local circle officer whom they accused of trying to get the victim to reach a "compromise" with the rape accused and his family.

The Logical Indian Crew
14 July 2020
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
A 22-year-old Dalit woman hanged herself in a village in Uttar Pradesh, naming a man, 28, who has repeatedly raped her and forced her to undergo abortion. In her suicide note of, she further accused the man's family of harassing her to reach a "compromise".

According to police of Lakhimpur Kheri district, an FIR was registered based on the woman's complaint. The accused was arrested on July 7.

However, on Sunday, July 12, she hanged herself at her home.

The woman blamed six members of the family, including three brothers and parents of the accused, of consistent harassment. She further said that she was forced to abort the child when she became pregnant, India Today reported.

Following a complaint being raised against the office, the officer was removed from investigation by the authorities. The family, however, says that the officer is still pressuring them to arrive at a deal with the accused family.

The accused is now in jail and other members of the family have been booked for abetment to suicide and provisions of the SC/ST Act.

