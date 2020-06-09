Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Boy Shot By Upper Caste Youth Over Praying At Temple In Amroha

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
The incident occurred in the Domkheda village when four youth visited Vikas Jatav's house at night and shot him dead while he was sleeping.
"Based on the complaint by the victim's family, we have booked a case against four youth. We will make arrests based on eyewitness accounts. The deceased's body has been sent for postmortem and the investigation is on," said Amroha SP Vipin Tada.
A case has been registered against the accused under charges of murder and violation of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Also Read: MP: 80-Yr-Old Man Allegedly Tied To Hospital Bed After Failing To Make Payment, CM Assures Justice
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.