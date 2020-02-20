News

Rajasthan: Dalit Men Stripped, Thrashed On Suspicion Of Theft, Seven Arrested

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 20 Feb 2020 7:51 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-20T14:20:03+05:30
Rajasthan: Dalit Men Stripped, Thrashed On Suspicion Of Theft, Seven ArrestedImage Credit: NDTV
After the two brothers approached the police on Wednesday, February 19, a first information report (FIR) was filed, and five men were detained.

Two Dalit brothers were stripped, beaten-up and tortured in Rajasthan, Nagaur district by a group of men for allegedly stealing money from a motorcycle agency on Sunday, February 15.

A video of the brutal assault has gone viral, showing several men beating up the 24-year-old and his cousin, also in his 20s. In the video, the men are seen stripping the two youths and lashing them with ropes. One of the accused men can also be seen inserting a petrol dip screwdriver in one of the youths private part.

After the two brothers approached the police on Wednesday, February 19, a first information report (FIR) was filed.

"It was lunchtime and when the staff wasn't around, the two youths, Panna Ram and Disha Ram were allegedly trying to steal money from the cash register of the motorcycle agency," The Indian Express quoted senior police officer Rajpal Singh as saying.

Singh added that initially, both sides compromised and no complaint was filed. The police got to know about the incident only after the video went viral. The police have identified seven people based on the video. All of them have been arrested. Meanwhile, the agency staff has filed an FIR against the youth for alleged theft.

This incident comes just a few days after a mob lynched a 24-year-old Dalit man after he allegedly stopped to defecate in an open field near Villupuram, a town in the south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Dalit Man Lynched For Defecating In Field, Police Arrest Seven During Investigation

