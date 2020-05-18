Amphan Likely To Intensify Into "Extremely Severe Cyclone", IMD Warns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet on Monday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting with the union home ministry officials and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 4 pm to review the "arising cyclone situation in various parts of the country".

To review the arising cyclone situation in various parts of the country, PM @narendramodi ji will chair a high level meeting with MHA & NDMA, today at 4pm. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 18, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Body said in its latest bulletin on Monday, May 18, that Cyclone Amphan has turned into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' over the Bay of Bengal and is further likely to intensify into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" in the next few hours.

"It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and move fast across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands during 09:00-12:00 pm of 20th May 2020, as a very severe cyclonic storm," The Indian Express quoted the bulletin as saying.

From Monday evening, it is likely that Coastal Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall at many places. There will be heavy falls at isolated places from Monday evening.

Fishermen have been directed that from May 18 to 21, they must not venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts. Further, those who are out in the sea must be back to coasts by May 17.

In West Bengal and Odisha, 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed. Seven teams have been deployed in six districts of West Bengal—South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly. On the other hand, ten teams of the force have been deployed in seven districts of Odisha—Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 'AMPHAN' with Eye Pattern: 18th May 2020 (0730 to 0750 IST) pic.twitter.com/GAhQO3tGTz — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2020

The weather department has issued alerts that are divided into three categories -- a "Yellow warning" or "Cyclone Alert" which is issued at least 48 hours before adverse weather commences over the coastal areas, and an "Orange Alert" or "Cyclone Warning" is issued at least 24 hours in advance.



A "Red Alert" or "post-landfall outlook" points towards the direction in which the cyclone will move after its landfall, as well as adverse weather likely to be experienced in the interior areas.

The weather office has put Odisha and Bengal on a "Yellow" alert.

