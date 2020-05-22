News

Cycling Federation Offers Trial To Bihar Girl Who Cycled 1,200 Kms Carrying Injured Father

The federation will now consult Bihar state unit for her travel to Delhi next month for the trial and have decided to bear all the expenses.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 May 2020 2:46 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Cycling Federation Offers Trial To Bihar Girl Who Cycled 1,200 Kms Carrying Injured Father

The Cycling Federation of India has offered a trial to Jyoti Kumari, the 15-year-old teenager who was all over social media earlier this week, after she pedalled 1,200 km to her native in Bihar, carrying her injured father.

Jyoti rode a bicycle for eight straight days with her ailing father from Haryana's Gurugram to Darbhanga in Bihar, fearing that they might soon be asked to leave their premises in Gurugram by the landlord.

With no work or wages during the lockdown, Jyoti and his father have been struggling to make ends meet.

Chairman of the federation Onkar Singh told PTI that if Kumari, a class eight student, passed the trial, she will be selected as a trainee at the state-of-the-art National Cycling Academy at the IGI Stadium complex here.

"She must have something in her. I think cycling down more than 1200 km is not a mean job. She must be having the strength and physical endurance. We want to test it," Singh said, stating the reason behind offering the trial.

The federation will now consult Bihar state unit for her travel to Delhi for the trial, and have decided to bear all the expenses. He added that they wouldn't refuse if she needs someone to accompany her from home.

Meanwhile, she has also been felicitated by a local social organization namely Dr Prabhaat Foundation with a title of "Virangana Mithila Ke" for her relentless effort.

Also Read: RBI's Key Announcements: Loan To Get Cheaper, Relief On EMI Payment

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian