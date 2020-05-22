Cycling Federation Offers Trial To Bihar Girl Who Cycled 1,200 Kms Carrying Injured Father

The Cycling Federation of India has offered a trial to Jyoti Kumari, the 15-year-old teenager who was all over social media earlier this week, after she pedalled 1,200 km to her native in Bihar, carrying her injured father.

Jyoti rode a bicycle for eight straight days with her ailing father from Haryana's Gurugram to Darbhanga in Bihar, fearing that they might soon be asked to leave their premises in Gurugram by the landlord.

With no work or wages during the lockdown, Jyoti and his father have been struggling to make ends meet.

Chairman of the federation Onkar Singh told PTI that if Kumari, a class eight student, passed the trial, she will be selected as a trainee at the state-of-the-art National Cycling Academy at the IGI Stadium complex here.

"She must have something in her. I think cycling down more than 1200 km is not a mean job. She must be having the strength and physical endurance. We want to test it," Singh said, stating the reason behind offering the trial.

The federation will now consult Bihar state unit for her travel to Delhi for the trial, and have decided to bear all the expenses. He added that they wouldn't refuse if she needs someone to accompany her from home.

Meanwhile, she has also been felicitated by a local social organization namely Dr Prabhaat Foundation with a title of "Virangana Mithila Ke" for her relentless effort.

