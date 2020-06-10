India's COVID-19 Recoveries Overtake Active Cases For First Time

India reported 9,985 fresh infections in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,76,583.

The number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 overtook the active cases in the country for the first time.

While 1,35,206 patients were cured of coronavirus since the outbreak, the number of active coronavirus patients in India stood at 1,33,632 today. Overall recovery rate stood at about 49 per cent.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, 279 patients have died in the last 24 hours due to the deadly infection taking the total death toll to 7,745.

The country now ranks fifth in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases, after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. This is the eighth consecutive day that the country registered over 9,000 cases in a single day.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit COVID-19 state with over 90,000 cases, surpassing China where the pandemic originated in Wuhan city in December.

Mumbai crossed 51,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, around 700 more than China's Wuhan.

Delhi reported the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in India with over 30,000 patients and going through medical chaos amid the rising numbers.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, June 9, told the reporters that the national capital's COVID-19 cases may climb to more than 5 lakh by the end of July and the hospitals are under-equipped to handle such an outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been doubling every three weeks but the disease is not growing exponentially in the country and South Asia region, the World Health Organization (WHO) said last week.

Also Read: West Bengal Hikes Salary, Stipend Of Junior Doctors, Interns Amid COVID-19 Pandemic