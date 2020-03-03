"I Feel I Don't Have Right To Live In This Country": Retd CRPF Soldier After Rioters Burnt Down His House

After serving the country for 22 years, a 58-year-old retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable is still unable to believe that he has to stay in a makeshift relief camp in northeast Delhi after his house was vandalised during the communal violence in Delhi last week.



Aish Mohammad is among hundreds of victims of last week's violence and is taking shelter at the relief camp erected in an Eidgah in Mustafabad. The retired solider's house near Bhagirathi Vihar was set ablaze by a violent mob on February 25. It was one of the areas where maximum damage to people's properties was observed after the four days of riots.

Speaking to the NDTV, Mohammad said that around 200-300 rioters hurled stone, fired bullets, and set his house on fire. "I was inside with my 26-year-old son. We went to the terrace and jumped into the neighbour's house," Aish said.

He further alleged that jewellery kept at his house for his niece's wedding were robbed. Mohammad has sent his wife and his two sons to his hometown of Bulandshahar. While the first floor of his house was burnt and so were the two motorbikes that belonged to him and his son, he has decided to stay back to save whatever is left of his house.

"In 1991, I even served in Kashmir and suffered injuries. Now after what has been done in the riots I feel I do not have a right to live in this country," he added.

More than 45 people have lost their lives and 200 are injured due to the clashes between CAA supporters and anti-CAA protesters. Reports of arsons, stone pelting, firing, and looting of shops surfaced during the four days rampage.

The violence erupted small over the contentious Citizenship Act. However, it flared up as US President Donald Trump landed in the country for his 2 days visit.

The Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government has declared a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the kin of those died in the riots. The government has also announced for immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to those whose houses have been burnt.



