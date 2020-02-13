More Than 50% Newly Elected MLAs Have Serious Criminal Cases: ADR

Among the 70 newly-elected MLAs of Delhi, 37 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to Association for Democratic Report (ADR).



According to an analysis of the declarations made by the MLAs themselves, 43 of the lawmakers face criminal cases.

Thirty-seven have declared serious charges including - rape, attempt to murder, and crimes against women.

Of these 37, thirteen have declared cases related to crime against women, including one with charges related to rape.

In the previous Assembly, 24 MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report revealed that 45 AAP MLAs and seven BJP MLAs have declared assets worth more than ₹1 crore each.

The average assets per MLA for 62 AAP legislators is ₹14.96 crores and eight BJP MLAs have average assets worth ₹9.10 crores.

AAP's Dhaampal Lakra, who won from Mundka, has assets worth ₹292 crores and is the wealthiest lawmaker in the new Assembly.

The second in the queue is Pramila Tokas (AAP) from RK Puram who declared assets worth ₹80 crores followed by Raaj Kumar (AAP) from Patel Nagar with assets worth ₹78 crores. Rakhi Birla (AAP) who has won from Mangolpuri has declared the least amount of asset worth ₹76,000.

The average assets per MLA in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 is ₹14.29 crores up from ₹6.29 crores in 2015, the ADR report added.



Also Read: More Than 1 Million People Joined AAP Within 24 Hours Of Delhi Win, Party Claims