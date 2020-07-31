'Create Mechanism To Provide Sanitary Napkins To School Girls': Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to come up with a mechanism for distributing sanitary napkins to government school girls, who are unable to access the vending machines for free pads that were made available in the school amid the COVID-19 lockdown and have granted time till Monday for the same.

The division bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha issued the directions while hearing the plea filed by advocate R. Sudha, sought that the nutritional and hygienic needs of children be taken care, reported The Hindu.

The petition further cited the plight of parents of these children, who are not in a position to afford sanitary napkins and the required nutritional meals, that were provided in schools.

The bench also directed a Special Government Pleader to find out the feasibility of providing eggs and Vitamin C and D tablets or other supplements to these children.

However, according to the media report, the Social Welfare Secretary had already filed a counter-affidavit stating that supply of eggs on a daily basis did not sound feasible and that the government has decided to give dry rations in schools. To this, the judges asked to provide something more nutritious other than the essential.

