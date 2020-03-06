Coronavirus Outbreak: Lawmaker's Cow Urine Cure Remark Sparks Row In Rajya Sabha

While research is being conducted across the world to find a cure for coronavirus, some of the Bharatiya Janta Party lawmakers have once again advocated cow dung and urine as a cure for the deadly virus.

After the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's statement in Rajysabha on Thursday, regarding the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan sought clarification on the unscientific claims being projected as cures.

She was referring to Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya's comment in the state assembly on Monday, March 2 who said that cow urine and cow dung should be used to cure coronavirus. On the very day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Yoga can be used to eradicate the virus.

The Maharashtra MP during the parliamentary session said, "Sir there has been a talk that goumutra (cow urine) and cow dung cakes are used to eradicate coronavirus. I think scientific research needs to be conducted." She was soon interrupted by the Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, The Hindu reported.

Naidu told her that it is upto the people and that they are not forcing anything on them. He said no controversy should be created on such a sensitive issue.

"The government should not allow anyone to spread such misinformation," she further added.

The Trinamool Congress MP - Derek O' Brien said that the TMC will help the Centre to protect mothers, children, brothers, and sisters of the country and won't let to develop a situation of panic.

Aam Aadmi Party's MP Sanjay Singh suggested that thermal scanners should be installed in every get of the Parliament as a lot of people from different cities, states and country visit.

Another TMC MP - Sikendu Sekhar said that as the sanitisers and masks are sold at exorbitant prices, the government should distribute these though PDS all over the country at an affordable rate.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva suggested that masks should be distributed in airlines. MP Swapan Dasgupta said that Health Ministry should put a curb on large gatherings.



