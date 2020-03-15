In A Bizarre Plan, Hindu Group Organises Cow Urine Drinking Party To Avert Coronavirus

At a time when social media is flooded with misleading preventive measures and fake news, the chief of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union), in a bizarre plan, hosted a cow urine-drinking event on Saturday in New Delhi, with a hope that the practice will ward off the novel coronavirus.

To neutralise the effect of #Coronavirus, a right wing Hindu outfit is organising a Gaumutra (cow urine) party tomorrow in New Delhi, India. pic.twitter.com/ZkvuZleIRR — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) March 13, 2020

The Chief of the All India Hindu Union, Chakrapani Maharaj, posed for pictures during the party as he put a spoon full of cow urine near the face of a caricature of the coronavirus.



Images of the party have been shared widely on social media.

चियर्स !!

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha national president Swami Chakrapani Maharaj organised a ' Gau Mutra Party' to protect from Deadly Coronavirus, in new Delhi. pic.twitter.com/MgoeBAYxIY — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) March 14, 2020





INDIA

GauMutra party (Cow Piss Party) organized by Hindu Mahasabha.



They drank cow urine to defeat #Corona and chant

"Hail Cow Mother".#COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/2LS6RgIXr9 — Azhar Uddin اظہر اُدّین (@Azharuddin9933) March 14, 2020

One image showed a party member pouring urine into a cup next to a poster that showed coronavirus as an angry fire-breathing half-man-half-monster. It also showed Chinese people who were photoshopped and seen eating animal meat and saying, "Save us corona!"

"We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also take a bath in cow dung. We have never felt the need to consume English medicine," Om Prakash, one of the party attendees said.

Not just the Hindu Mahasabha, but several leaders from the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party have advocated the consumption of cow urine or cow dung for its "medicinal" properties and to avoid coronavirus.

Suman Harpriya, a legislator in the northeastern state of Assam claimed that cow urine and cow dung could be effective in treating COVID-19.

Several experts have constantly warned and clarified that cow urine and dung do not heal or cure illnesses such as COVID-19 or cancer. Termed as waste material, there is no test that confirms or proves that the consumption of cow urine or cow dung is healthy for humans.



At present, COVID-19 has no confirmed scientific remedy or cure. People across the world are trying to contain the rapid increase of the pandemic which has claimed as many as 5,000 lives.

At a time when people, when scientists are trying their best to hunt for a cure and people across the world, need to carefully tackle the deadly virus, several leaders from the political fraternity have spread absurd and misleading claims about prevention from the virus.

People and their claims to have discovered the ultimate cure to the virus are forcing people to believe every illogical method or practice to ward off the virus in such a helpless situation.

