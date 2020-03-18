Kolkata: BJP Leader Arrested For Feeding Cow Urine To Home Guard Staffer To Prevent Covid-19

A Kolkata BJP leader was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Tuesday, March 17 a day after he gave cow urine to a home guard to drink as a preventive measure for Covid-19.

Narayan Chatterjee from north Kolkata's Jorasanko area had organised an event on Monday, during which he distributed cow urine. According to a Hindustan Times report, he told people that drinking cow urine would give them complete protection against coronavirus.

He also offered it to a Home Guard personnel in uniform, Pintu Pramanik, who drank it. On Tuesday, morning, Pramanik filed a complaint with the Jorabagan police station, alleging that he was given cow urine that was passed off as "charanamrita" or ambrosia. Chaterjee was arrested later that evening.

The police have booked Chatterjee under sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 278 (making the atmosphere noxious to health) and 114 (abettor present when a crime is committed) of the Indian Penal Code, based on his complaint.

Dissociating the party from the event, the BJP state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said, "The party had no connection with the said event."

"I committed no crime. I drank it myself before offering it to others. I know for sure it protects from novel coronavirus," Chatterjee was quoted as saying before being arrested.

In a similar incident, in the Hoogly district, about 25 kilometres from Kolkata, the police arrested Sheikh Mamud, a milk vendor in his 50s, for selling cow urine and cow dung claiming that they offered protection against Covid-19.

Mamud had started selling urine of Indian cow at ₹500 per kg and of Jersey cow at ₹400 per kg at a roadside stall at Dankuni on March 16.

Many locals queued up in front of his stall to buy cow urine. Officers from Serampore police station intervened in the evening after receiving complaints and arrested Mamud.

After being arrested he argued that he was inspired by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha's event in New Delhi last week where supporters of the organisation drank cow urine in public.

"The person has been arrested and we are investigating his motive," Humayun Kabir, commissioner of Chandannagar police commissioner was quoted as saying.

Mamud was booked under sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. All of these sections are non-bailable.