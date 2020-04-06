Modi's 9 Min At 9 PM Appeal Becomes Mini Diwali For Covidiots

As the clock struck 9 pm on April 5, Indians turned up at their balconies, rooftops and streets outside their residences to burst crackers in response to PM Modi's call to dispel all the darkness around COVID-19.

Millions of Indians lighted diyas in response to the PM Modi's call to fight the "darkness of coronavirus pandemic".

Indians came out with all flames to show their collective strength against Coronavirus, however, many of them ended up dissolving the entire purpose of the lockdown and social distancing.

In an attempt to tackle a virus which causes respiratory problems among other symptoms, many Indians burst crackers increasing air pollution, all to show their commitment to the PM's words.

Several such instances were reported on social media from various parts of the country, where people, in their excitement, ended up defying all the guidelines that were issued to curb the spread of COVID-19.

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020





Some people in my area now bursting crackers. What kind of utter nonsense is this. You have singularly mocked at PM's appeal: this is not bloody Diwali but a solemn occasion. Spend money you just did on crackers on meals for the poor. Absolutely shameful. Sorry, just not done! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 5, 2020

Twitteratis also posted videos of crackers being burnt in balconies and within their complexes.

okay, so people are dying due to coronavirus and dumbfcuks here are celebrating it by bursting crackers, just fcuking wow!#9बजे9मिनट #9Minute9baje pic.twitter.com/wlMN02rlUc — ᴀʙʜɪ♡ (@abhipvtx) April 5, 2020





Few fucking idiots just bursting crackers in our apartment rooftop. This is not Diwali you goatbrain Hypocrites 😖😖 pic.twitter.com/BE117vKsDS — Mr. J (@JaiJerish) April 5, 2020 Firecrackers on the streets, During lockdown how crackers sold ? #Celebration ❓❓ pic.twitter.com/HHKtx644mQ — HAMDAN SAYED (@HamdanINC05) April 5, 2020



Many wondered where people got crackers from at a time when even essential commodities were not available.

A Twitter user from Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar also tweeted a video of a building that caught fire due to bursting of crackers.

Massive fire in a building in my neighborhood from bursting crackers for #9baje9mintues. Fire brigade just drove in. Hope everyone's safe. pic.twitter.com/NcyDxYdeFW — Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) April 5, 2020

Another fire was reported at Solapur Airport by former journalist and Congress worker Srivatsa. All these instances took place at a time when the total number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed 100 in India.

What do Indians do when around 80 people are dead due to Corona Crisis?



Burst crackers#9बजे9मिनट — Masum Bacha (Parody) (@iaminnocentkid) April 5, 2020

