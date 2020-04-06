News

Modi's 9 Min At 9 PM Appeal Becomes Mini Diwali For Covidiots

Navya Singh
Published : 6 April 2020 8:56 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-06T14:54:43+05:30
Modi

Image Credit: News18

In an attempt to tackle a virus which causes respiratory problems among other symptoms, many Indians burst firecrackers to show their commitment to the PM's words.

As the clock struck 9 pm on April 5, Indians turned up at their balconies, rooftops and streets outside their residences to burst crackers in response to PM Modi's call to dispel all the darkness around COVID-19.

Millions of Indians lighted diyas in response to the PM Modi's call to fight the "darkness of coronavirus pandemic".

Indians came out with all flames to show their collective strength against Coronavirus, however, many of them ended up dissolving the entire purpose of the lockdown and social distancing.

In an attempt to tackle a virus which causes respiratory problems among other symptoms, many Indians burst crackers increasing air pollution, all to show their commitment to the PM's words.

Several such instances were reported on social media from various parts of the country, where people, in their excitement, ended up defying all the guidelines that were issued to curb the spread of COVID-19.


Twitteratis also posted videos of crackers being burnt in balconies and within their complexes.


Many wondered where people got crackers from at a time when even essential commodities were not available.

A Twitter user from Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar also tweeted a video of a building that caught fire due to bursting of crackers.

Another fire was reported at Solapur Airport by former journalist and Congress worker Srivatsa. All these instances took place at a time when the total number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed 100 in India.

