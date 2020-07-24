Railways To Have QR-Code Enabled Contactless Ticketing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit every sector differently, some have adapted to the upgradation opportunities.

The North Central Railways on Thursday, July 23, announced that it would be moving towards contact-less ticketing with QR code-enabled tickets which will be scanned on handheld devices, mobile phones at the stations and on the trains, just like at airports.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that the ticket checking system will be implemented on "Pan India basis".

Innovative QR code based contactless ticket checking system developed by North Central Railway is being implemented on Pan India basis.



CRIS rolled out application covering all Zonal Railways to display reserved ticket details as QR code. @GMNCR1 @GM_NRly pic.twitter.com/fjhBg6oNmx — railway northcentral (@CPRONCR) July 22, 2020

"We have introduced a QR code system, which will be given on tickets. If one buys online, the code will be provided on the ticket. Even on window tickets, where one gets a physical ticket, a text message will be sent to the passenger's mobile phone, which will have a link, and the QR code will be displayed when the link is touched," said Yadav.

"Then the TTE at the stations or on the trains, either with their hand-held equipment or through their mobile phones which will have a QR application, will be able to scan the code and immediately capture the details of the passengers. So the ticketing system will be completely contact-less," he added.

The Board Chairman further said the although the railways was not going completely paperless at the moment but will considerably reduce its use by introducing online booking of reserved, unreserved and platform tickets.

Ticket examiners starts checking tickets by scanning QR codes printed on tickets under Moradabad division of Northern Railway zone, in order to reduce human-to-human contact in view of #COVID19 pandemic. Divisional Manager Tarun Prakash says, "Initiative was launched on July 22." pic.twitter.com/4QVta3Ckw0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2020

