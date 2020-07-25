Over 48,000 COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours, Tally Surpasses 13 Lakh Mark: 10 Points

The number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 13 lakh mark on July 25 after the country recorded a single-day spike of 48,916 fresh COVID-19 infections and 757 deaths. India has reported 13,06,002 cases so far, since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country late in January this year.

India has 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 people have been treated and discharged. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with at least 3,47,502, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,99,749 and Delhi with 1,27,364 cases. The recovery rate in India stands at 63.53 per cent and positivity rate at 11.62 per cent. The highest number of samples were tested on Friday, July 24, with 4,20,898 samples collected. India overtook France on July 24 as the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 crossed 30,000. India is now on the sixth spot in terms of the number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 and is preceded by the US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy. India's COVID-19 tally took 177 days to reach the 13-lakh mark. The number of coronavirus cases in India have doubled in about three weeks since July 2 when the country crossed the six lakh-mark. "At 864 cases per million and less than 21 deaths per million of our population, India has one of the world''s lowest infection and death rates," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. Recovery rate among coronavirus-infected patients in India is 63.45 per cent while the mortality rate is 2.3 per cent. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record spike in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total increasing by 284,196 in 24 hours. Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 633,000 lives across the world since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 15.5 million people infected.

