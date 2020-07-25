Over 48,000 COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours, Tally Surpasses 13 Lakh Mark: 10 Points

Navya Singh
The number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 13 lakh mark on July 25 after the country recorded a single-day spike of 48,916 fresh COVID-19 infections and 757 deaths. India has reported 13,06,002 cases so far, since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country late in January this year.
India overtook France on July 24 as the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 crossed 30,000. India is now on the sixth spot in terms of the number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 and is preceded by the US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy.
The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 633,000 lives across the world since it surfaced in China late last year, with more than 15.5 million people infected.
