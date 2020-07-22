News

"Hope To Launch Oxford Vaccine In India By November": Serum Institute Chief

The Serum Institute of India, world's largest vaccine maker, on July 20 said it will apply for a licence to begin clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 July 2020 4:39 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-22T10:35:04+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Sanjeevani

The vaccine to fight COVID-19 being developed at the Oxford University is likely to arrive in India by November and will be worth Rs 1,000.

The firm has partnered with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to mass produce the Oxford vaccine. India, also known as the pharmacy of the world is among the largest manufacturer of generic drugs and vaccines in the world.

"We are confident on going on to the Phase 3 trials in India in August and we forecast that it will take probably two to two-and-half months to complete," Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India said. "By November, we hope to launch the vaccine if the trials are positive and if the Drug Controller of India blesses it and says it is safe and effective."

The Serum Institute aims to vaccinate the entire population in India in two years. Half of the stock of the 'Covishield' vaccine manufactured at the institute will be exported. Out of 60 million vials made every month, India will get 30 million.

The Serum Institute CEO said that many hospitals in Mumbai and Pune have been roped in for the phase three trials, adding that about 5,000 people will be part of it.

"We want to make sure we don't rush so we make the best vaccine; safest and which gives you the longest term protection so you don't have to keep come back for a shot," Poonawalla said in an interview with News18.

