Tripura: Unattended For Hours, COVID Positive Woman Gives Birth At Hospital Gate

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman delivered her baby at the entrance of a state-run hospital in Tripura's Agartala as she was left unattended in extreme labour for hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

The woman delivered a baby while she was waiting for an ambulance to shift to a COVID hospital.

The attendants in the hospital came for the woman's help only after she gave birth. A doctor at the state-run IGM hospital came out to examine the patient and took her along with the baby inside the hospital. The two were later shifted to GBP hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

BJP MLA and Chairman of the patient welfare committee of the IGM hospital, Dr Dilip Kumar Das, said that the incident took place since there was a delay in shifting the patient to a COVID-19 hospital. Both the mother and child are stable at the COVID hospital, he said.



"After the patient tested positive, she had to be shifted to COVID-19 hospital as per protocol, it was informed to the family members. There was a delay in the arrival of the ambulance. Now, the woman has delivered the baby and both mother and child are stable," Pehal News quoted Dr Dilip Das.

According to eyewitnesses, the IGM hospital authority asked the family to shift the woman to GBP hospital. The family waited on the hospital's ground floor for an ambulance for more than an hour. They urged the IGM hospital authority to admit her as she was in extreme pain, however, the security guard did not permit them.



After some time, the woman delivered her baby right at the entrance.

Also Read: Use Of Common Toilet Increases Chances Of COVID-19 Infection: Assam Study