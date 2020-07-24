14-Yr-Old COVID-Positive Girl Sexually Assaulted By Another Patient At Care Centre In Delhi, 2 Arrested

A 14-year-old COVID-19 patient was sexually assaulted on July 15 by another coronavirus patient in the washroom of a care centre in south Delhi's Chhatarpur, where they were undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested and sent the 19-year-old accused, along with one of his associates, to judicial custody.

The centre where they were undergoing treatment is a 10,000-bed COVID care facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had inaugurated it earlier this month. It has been set up to treat asymptomatic coronavirus patients, and also those with mild symptoms.

Following the incident, the girl narrated her ordeal to a relative who was also admitted to the same COVID centre.

The girl accused the man of sexually assaulting her, and his associate of recording the assault on a mobile phone.

Police confirmed that the associate, also 19 years of age, did not sexually assault the girl.

A case has been registered against the two men under sections of punishment for sexual assault and the relevant provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The two have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. We are investigating the matter further," NDTV quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Following the incident, the survivor was sent to a different COVID care centre. The two accused, currently under judicial custody, have also been sent to another COVID care centre.

The accused's mobile phones have been seized.

