India's Coronavirus Tally Tops 18.5 Lakh; Nearly 39,000 Dead: 10 Points

India's COVID-19 count rose to 18,55,745 after 52,050 people tested positive on August 4, while the death count increased by 803 to touch 38,938, figures from the Union Health Ministry showed.
- At least 12,30,509 patients across the country have recovered so far, pushing the recovery rate to 66.30% per cent.
- Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tested positive for the novel coronavirus today, the latest among the political figures to have contracted the virus, which claimed the life of a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.
- India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.
- India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 18-lakh mark on August 3, just a day after it went past 17 lakh.
- The positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - stood at 13.90 per cent.
- It took just 186 days for the country to cross the 18-lakh mark, after the first case was reported in Kerala in January this year.
- The country had surpassed the one lakh-mark in 110 days.
- Over 60 per cent of total cases in the country and over 50 per cent of total deaths have been recorded in July.
- Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
- Over 6.6 lakh samples were tested just on August 3.
