India's Coronavirus Tally Tops 18.5 Lakh; Nearly 39,000 Dead: 10 Points

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 18-lakh mark on August 3, just a day after it went past 17 lakh.

The Logical Indian Crew
4 Aug 2020
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam
India's COVID-19 count rose to 18,55,745 after 52,050 people tested positive on August 4, while the death count increased by 803 to touch 38,938, figures from the Union Health Ministry showed.

  1. At least 12,30,509 patients across the country have recovered so far, pushing the recovery rate to 66.30% per cent.
  2. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tested positive for the novel coronavirus today, the latest among the political figures to have contracted the virus, which claimed the life of a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.
  3. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.
  5. The positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - stood at 13.90 per cent.
  6. It took just 186 days for the country to cross the 18-lakh mark, after the first case was reported in Kerala in January this year.
  7. The country had surpassed the one lakh-mark in 110 days.
  8. Over 60 per cent of total cases in the country and over 50 per cent of total deaths have been recorded in July.
  9. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
  10. Over 6.6 lakh samples were tested just on August 3.

