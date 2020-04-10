News

COVID-19 Outbreak: Yogi Govt Announces Rs 50 Lakh Insurance For Uttar Pradesh Sanitation Workers, Police

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 10 April 2020 9:16 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-10T15:29:29+05:30
As per the latest updates UP has confirmed 410 coronavirus cases of which 31 have recovered while four have died.

Uttar Pradesh government has allotted ₹50 lakh for the insurance cover of state police personnel and sanitation workers, who are serving their duties despite lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister's Office will soon release the written order in the same regard, informed Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday, via twitter.

Awasthi also took into view the ongoing fake news trend over the outbreak and has strictly warned the public against forwarding such fake posts. As per the latest updates UP has confirmed 410 coronavirus cases of which 31 have recovered while four have died.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister allocated 1 crore to the families of healthcare and sanitation workers treating the coronavirus patients, if they lose their lives in this unfortunate situation of the pandemic.

On March 27, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, through a Facebook live, mentioned the government's consideration to provide insurance cover and monetary incentive to the medical staff treating COVID-19 patients in the state.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced ₹50 lakh insurance cover for every doctor, healthcare workers.

In the massive wave of this outbreak, medical staff are currently acting-frontline soldiers, holding huge risk to major infections they're exposed to while treating patients and the ongoing shortage of the PPEs and other sufficient protective gear.

