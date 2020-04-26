UK's University Of Oxford To Try COVID-19 Vaccine On More Than 500 Volunteers

The University of Oxford, UK, is set to try the first dose of a potential vaccine of COVID-19 on 510 volunteers.

The Oxford team, led by Professor Sarah Gilbert will be testing 'ChAdOx1 nCoV-19', a candidate based on a chimpanzee adenovirus modified to include the spike or 'S' protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to a LiveMint report, the professor is quite confident about the success of the antidote and believes that it has an 80% success rate.

It will be tested on more than 500 volunteers aged from 18-55. The aim is to quicken the process and make the vaccines available to the residents of UK by September.

Reportedly, the UK government has provided the institution with sufficient funds to carry out the process.

It has given out 20 million pounds to the University of Oxford and 22 million pounds to The Imperial College London, as reported by Business Standard.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, UK, Matt Hancock while speaking at the Downing Street press conference on 21st April, said, "I can announce that the vaccine from the Oxford project will be trialled in people from this Thursday, reported Huffington Post.

"In normal times, reaching this stage would take years and I'm very proud of the work taken so far. At the same time, we will invest in manufacturing capability so that, if either of these vaccines safely work, we can make it available for the British people as soon as humanely possible."

Keeping in mind the incessant increment in the death toll in the UK, the testing was thereafter, given a green flag.

Professor Robin Shattock, who leads Imperial College London's effort, said if either project provides the "right signal in terms of safety and efficacy", a vaccine could be available for the UK's front-line workers and the most vulnerable before the end of the year.

With more than 2.7 million people affected worldwide, the entire world now hopes for the success of COVID-19 vaccine.

