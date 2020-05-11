COVID-19: 4,213 New Cases, 97 Deaths In Last 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Jump So Far

India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus patients with 4,213 new cases and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on May 11.



The total number of cases stands at 67,152 cases so far. The total number of deaths in India from COVID-19 has soared to 2,206.

According to the NDTV report, the recovery rate from one of the most contagious illnesses the world has seen in modern times is at 31.14 per cent which is a significant improvement over 26.59 per cent registered last Sunday.

News agency PTI reported that no new coronavirus cases were reported in 10 states and union territories in 24 hours as the recovery rate increased to over 30 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on May 10.

"It is heartening to note that in 10 states and Union Territories, no new case has emerged in the last 24 hours. These are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Odisha, Mizoram and Puducherry," the minister said.

Globally, more than 4.03 million people have been reportedly been infected with the novel coronavirus while 277,092 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The Centre has decided to resume passenger trains on limited routes ahead of the end of the third phase of nationwide lockdown on May 17.

Passenger services which have been suspended since the lockdown began March 25, will start with 15 "special" trains (total of 30 journeys) departing from Delhi and connecting cities in Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura, Railways informed on May 10.

PM Modi is set to address the fifth meeting since the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus started on March 25, with chief ministers this afternoon to discuss the shutdown. States are likely to discuss the economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic.

